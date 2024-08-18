Karachi weather update: Light to heavy rains 'likely' in next 24 hours

A donkey cart owner pulls the cart on the road during rain in Karachi on August 2, 2024. — Online

In its forecast on Sunday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the port city will witness light to heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

Several areas across Karachi — such as Malir Halt, Defence, Korangi, Landhi, Quaidabad and their adjoining areas — received light showers today.

The system of rain, as per the Met Office, is still present in Karachi with the city expected to remain cloudy with strong winds.

The current temperature in the city is recorded 27°C, said the PMD, adding that the maximum temperature is likely to increase up to 32°C.

It further added that the speed of sea breeze may exceed 15 to 25 kilometres per hour, while the percentage of humidity in the air is 88%.

Meanwhile, in light of the rainy weather in the city, traffic police have issued safety precautions urging motorcyclists to use left side of the road.

The traffic police have advised to avoid suddenly using brakes as the road may become slippery due to wet conditions.

"While driving, keep the speed low and keep the distance from the next vehicle as much as possible," said the traffic police in its advisory.

Heavy rains cause destruction

On the other hand, at least eight people have been killed and dozens others suffered injuries in separate rain-related incidents across the country.

Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Toba Achakzai, Qilla Abdullah, Ziarat, Pishin, Chaman, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Khairpur and other areas of the country.

Flash floods triggered by the heavy rains damaged houses and crops besides washing away roads and bridges in different areas.

In addition to this, the roofs and boundary walls of several houses also collapsed. At least, 10 people were injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Balochistan.