NDMA warns of flash floods amid heavy rain forecast

Men paddle on makeshift rafts as they cross a flooded street in Hyderabad in an undated picture. – Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall in many parts of Pakistan until August 19, which will likely trigger flash floods.



According to an advisory, widespread thunderstorm rain of moderate to heavy intensity with scattered very heavy and isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Sindh along DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Loralai, Nasirabad, Sibbi, Kalat and Makran Divisions.

“Medium to high level flash flooding is expected in the hill torrents of DG Khan division and in the Nullahs of Sibbi, Nasirabad, Zhob, Kalat Larkana and Hyderabad (Dadu and Naushahro Feroze Districts) Divisions from August 17 to August 19”.

Meanwhile, the relevant departments of Punjab, Sindh and Balochsitan have been instructed to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and severe weather.

The departments have been directed to enhance monitoring of developing situation to reduce response times.

All civic agencies and rescue services are directed to remain alert and ensure availability of personnel and equipment during the mentioned period, especially in at-risk areas.

The NDMA also asked the departments to timely evacuate people living along low-lying/flood prone areas and ensure availability of shelter, food and medicines in those camps.

Meanwhile, the authority also warned locals and farmers to shift cattle away from low lying areas adjacent to rivers and their associated tributaries/nullahs.

The power distribution companies (Discos) and relevant local departments have been directed to ensure necessary arrangements to avoid electrocution incidents and timely restoration of power supply.

They have also been directed to coordinate with concerned departments for clearance of roads in case of any blockage/obstruction, waterlogging and pre-placing of necessary emergency equipment at vulnerable/appropriate locations.