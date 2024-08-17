Karachi weather update: Will it rain in port city?

Vehicles and bikers make their way through heavy rain at Zero Point in Islamabad on August 15, 2024. APP

KARACHI: After revising its weather advisory for the port city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Saturday that the likelihood of heavy rainfall in Karachi and surrounding areas in lower Sindh is nearly over.

According to the updated advisory, much of the monsoon system has shifted towards central and upper Sindh as well as adjoining Balochistan.

The Met Office now expects the metropolis to receive light to moderate rainfall, which has already begun in the northern part of Karachi. Various other parts of the city may receive rain within an hour.

However, several other cities of Sindh, including Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Sukkur, are expected to be hit with heavy rain.

The system may continue to affect Sindh till the morning of August 19, the meteorological department added in its forecast.

Earlier, the PMD said Karachi was expected to witness thundershowers in the next 24 hours.

A day earlier, different parts of the country including Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experienced rainfall.

However, the weather in Punjab's Lahore has turned pleasant as rainfall continues in the city and other parts of the province. Additionally, different areas in the cityalso experienced strong winds.

Moreover, many areas of Punjab including Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan, Kasur also received rain and heavy rain was also recorded in many KP and Balochistan areas.