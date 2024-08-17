Kabul urged to avoid unprovoked acts against Pak-Afghan border

Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — AFP/File

Amid rising incidents of cross-border firing, the Foreign Office (FO) on Friday urged the Taliban-led interim government in Kabul to exercise restraint and avoid unprovoked acts against the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch made the remarks while responding to a question about a recent clash between the border forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan near the Torkham border crossing.



Earlier this week, security forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged heavy fire after the former objected to the construction of a controversial checkpost near the border by the Afghans. The cross-border firing incident resulted in the closure of the border for all types of movement.

Addressing a weekly news briefing in Islamabad, the FO spokesperson said: “First, I would not like to go into history of such border violations from the Afghan side. However, as you know, the recent incident was very unfortunate when on the 12th of August, Afghan forces opened indiscriminate fire at the Torkham border.”

Pakistani forces responded appropriately in self-defence, she added.

“We urge the Afghan authorities to exercise restraint and avoid unprovoked acts against Pakistan-Afghanistan border. They must understand that Pakistani forces will always defend their territory.”

She further said that they remain ready to resolve any misunderstandings through established diplomatic channels.

“I would also like to underline that the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan is multifaceted, and it encompasses various aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. This is a historic relationship, so seeing this relationship from a narrow prism would not be advisable.”

The spokesperson said Pakistan has consistently raised its concerns about the presence of terrorist hideouts and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan. She said Pakistan expects the Afghan authorities to take effective and robust action against the terrorist groups.

'No talks with India'

Responding to another question, Baloch said that no talks are currently taking place with India for the resumption of bilateral trade.

The spokesperson recalled that following India's illegal and unilateral steps in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, several measures were taken by Pakistan including the suspension of bilateral trade. This situation remains intact, she added.

Strongly condemning the killing of four Kashmiri youth by Indian occupation forces in Doda district, the spokesperson said this brutal act is yet another example of India's illegal and oppressive steps against the Kashmiri people.

She urged the international community to take immediate and decisive action to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK and take steps to protect the rights and freedoms of Kashmiri people.

The Spokesperson strongly rejected allegations about Pakistan's role in the ouster of Sheikh Hasina Wajid saying there is absolutely no truth in them. She said Pakistan believes that the people of Bangladesh have the capacity to settle their affairs and determine their future.

Baloch strongly denounced the storming of Al-Aqsa mosque by hundreds of extremist settlers led by office bearers of Israeli occupation authorities. She said the desecration of one of Islam's holiest sites and obstruction of the rights of worshippers have deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide. This act is a violation of the Geneva Convention and blatant disregard of multiple UNSC resolutions.

The spokesperson called upon the international community especially the UN Security Council to take immediate action to end the serious and repeated transgressions against the sanctity of holy sites in Jerusalem, protect the Islamic character of Al-Aqsa and ensure the freedom of worship of the Palestinian people.