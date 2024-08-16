Three terrorists killed in intelligence-based action in North Waziristan: ISPR

Soldiers ride on a Pakistan Army vehicle in this undated image. — AFP/File

At least three terrorists were killed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Razmak area in District North Waziristan, where security forces launched an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

"On 16 August 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Razmak, District North Waziristan, on the reported presence of Khwarij,' the army's media wing said in a statement.

"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and khwarij, as a result of which, three Khwarij of Fitna al Khawarij were sent to hell, while one Kharji got injured."

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as the targeted killings of innocent civilians, it added.

The statement further said that the process of sanitisation in the area is underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the locale as security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of "khawarij" and terrorism from the country.

A day earlier, seven terrorists were killed and five others wounded in an IBO conducted in the KP district of Kurram.

In another action carried out last week by the security forces in South Waziristan, four soldiers embraced martyrdom while six terrorists were killed during the exchange of gunfire.

Pakistan has experienced a spike in terrorism since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Most terror incidents were reported in provinces bordering the neighbouring country — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report, during the second quarter of the current year, the country witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws.

The report stated that these casualties resulted from 240 incidents involving terror attacks and counter-terrorism operations.

Against this backdrop, the federal cabinet in June this year approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee's recommendations under the National Action Plan to root out terrorism.