Army chief honours Olympian Arshad Nadeem at special ceremony

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir hosted a special ceremony at the Army Auditorium General Headquarters (GHQ) to honour Pakistan's ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for his historic achievement at Paris Olympics 2024, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

Nadeem launched a massive javelin throw of 92.97-metre and secured the first-ever individual gold medal in the Olympics for Pakistan, maiden athletics and first gold in any discipline in the last 40 years during the final quest of the Paris Olympics.

The Pakistani star received countrywide massive praise and admiration for his feat in the Olympics.

"The event was attended by sports teams and legendary Olympians including 1984 Olympic and National Hockey Teams, National Cricket Team, Street Football Team, Army Polo Team, Visually Impaired Cricket and Women Goal Ball Teams, Medal Winners of Common Wealth, SAF and Asian Games and participants of Paris Olympics 2024," the ISPR added.

Moreover, notable legends included Jehangir Khan, Isalah Ud Din, Shahbaz Senior, Sohail Abbas, Muhammad Asif and Aisam-ul-Haq. The event was also attended by Arshad Nadeem’s close relatives, associates and coaches.

"The COAS appreciated Arshad Nadeem's remarkable achievement of winning Pakistan's first-ever gold medal in a singles event and setting a new Olympic record, attributing it to his commitment, perseverance, and passion for excellence. He highlighted Arshad's inspirational journey from humble beginnings to achieving greatness, emphasising the importance of hard work and determination," the ISPR added.

The army chief recognised Nadeem's achievement as a national pride and highlighted that he has been honoured by the complete nation befitting his achievement.

"The COAS reaffirmed the commitment to support and empower not only sportsmen, but the entire wealth of Pakistani youth to achieve excellence towards a prosperous Pakistan. The COAS highlighted the need for Youth Engagement, Development and Entertainment as essential cardinals of a healthy and prosperous society," the ISPR further added.

Nadeem expressed gratitude and emphasised the immense potential of Pakistani youth, stressing the importance of hard work, positivity, and perseverance in overcoming challenges and achieving success.

