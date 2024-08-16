'Corruption, bad governance': KP Minister for Communication and Works Shakeel Ahmad resigns

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Shakeel Ahmad Khan. — KP Assembly website/File

In an unexpected development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Shakeel Ahmad Khan stepped down from his post while levelling allegations of corruption and bad governance against the PTI-backed provincial government.

Shakeel said that he had sent his resignation to KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.



The development came days after incarcerated PTI founder Iman Khan, in a stern message from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, warned members of his party’s government in KP that they would be held accountable for corruption and governance issues in their departments.

In line with the directions of Khan, the PTI constituted a three-member committee to monitor corruption and governance in KP, where the party formed government after the February 2024 general elections.

It should be noted that Khan decided to constitute the committee after provincial minister Shakeel, during a meeting with him in jail, complained about embezzlement in various departments of KP.



Sources privy to the matter said that Shakeel alleged that he was unable to perform his duties properly due to the corruption and bad governance in the province.

He also alleged that CM Gandapur’s interference in his department was affecting his performance.

The minister alleged that the KP CM was acting on someone else’s directions, adding that the provincial government was compromising on principales and promises made to the public.

The KP government has backtracked from its principled position, he alleged, adding that bad governance and corruption have destroyed the party's manifesto.

On the other hand, KP CM Gandapur clarified that the written resignation of Shakeel has not been received yet.

“On the recommendation of the committee, a summary seeking to de-notify the minister has already been sent [to the governor].”

The CM said that he had signed the summary and sent it to the governor a day earlier.