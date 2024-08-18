Sindh govt asked to provide Punjab-like relief in power bills

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori addresses a presser in an undated picture. — APP

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Sunday demanded Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah allocate funds from the provincial budget for Punjab-like subsidy in electricity bills.

"Sindh CM [Murad Ali Shah], like Punjab, should provide a relief of Rs14 per unit in electricity bills," the governor said, fearing that its denial may lead to a sense of despair among the people in Sindh.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif announced the two-month power subsidy relief for Punjab citizens two days ago which would be given to consumers using up to 500 units in August and September bills.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also welcomed the "historic" relief package for electricity consumers by the Punjab chief minister.



The move drew criticism from other provinces with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decrying the 'use of provincial card' in electricity-related issues.

Meanwhile, Governor Tessori cited the Punjab government's example and asked CM Shah to allocate funds from the provincial budget for relief to the people.

He also expressed concern over the catastrophic consequences following the torrential rain in parts of Sindh, noting that the people have been deprived of their homes due to the destruction.

"We are sending ration bags for the rain-hit people in parts of the province," Tessori said, announcing that he would also undertake a visit to such areas.

However, he clarified, that not a single penny of the provincial government was spent on the functions at the Governor House. Even the cash prize given to Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal in the Javelin Throw, didn't include funds from the Sindh government.

On July 15, PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government jacked up the base tariff for domestic consumers to up to Rs48.84 per unit.

The hike in electricity price, as per the notification issued by the Power Division, also includes consumers in Karachi, however, it will not apply to consumers using up to 200 units per month who have been exempted from the increase for three months.

The hike in tariff came after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved the federal government’s request seeking up to Rs7.12 per unit hike in electricity base tariff for domestic consumers last week.