Seven terrorists killed in Kurram IBO

Pakistan Army personnel seen patrolling in an area on a van. — AFP/File

Security forces killed seven terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a statement issued by the military's media wing said on Thursday.



"On August 15, 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kurram district on the reported presence of Khwarij," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij's location, as a result of which, seven Khwarij of Fitna Al Khawarij were sent to hell, while five of them got injured."

The statement further said that the terrorists' hideout was also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered.

The killed militants remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians, it added.



The sanitisation operation was launched to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR said.

Earlier this week, four soldiers were martyred while six terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire between the miscreants and the security forces in South Waziristan, a statement issued by the military's media wing said late Tuesday night.

“On night 12/ 13 August 2024, fire exchange took place between the security forces and Khwarij in South Waziristan District.”

Pakistan has experienced a spike in terrorism since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Most terror incidents reported in provinces bordering the neighbouring country — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report, during the second quarter of the current year, the country witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws.

The report stated that these casualties resulted from as many as 240 incidents involving terror attacks and counter-terrorism operations.

Against this backdrop, the federal cabinet in June this year approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee's recommendations under the National Action Plan to root out terrorism.