Senate body seeks swift solution for internet, social media disruptions

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology has sought swift resolution of the internet and social media disruptions across the country while directing relevant authorities to resolve the ongoing issues within two weeks.

The directives came after the committee's members raised the issue of internet and social media applications being affected across the country.

In a meeting, presided by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan, officials of the IT ministry and Pakistan Telecommunications Authority were also present.

During the meeting today, committee members decried the loss of IT infrastructure-dependent businesses, particularly e-commerce firms.

"Internet slowdown has cost at least Rs500 million... Many e-commerce forums are leaving," said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan.

He also complained about the issue of uploading and downloading on WhatsApp and social media platforms.

Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said the slowdown of internet and social media apps is affecting business.

"You have destroyed people's jobs. Without investment, this method will destroy the entire business," he said, addressing the authorities.

Responding to the concerns raised in the meeting, IT Ministry Secretary Aisha Humera Chaudhry said that the service of mobile operators has been disrupted, attributing it to a likely "technical issue" which she added will be "resolved soon"

"It is a problem on networks and not on Wi-Fi," she said.

The PTA official, on the other hand, denied receiving "any complaint" regarding internet service.

The Senate body also sought a report on the losses incurred in the wake of the problem.

Meanwhile, the committee's agenda on the discussion around the firewall issue was postponed due to the non-availability of PTA officials. The authority was scheduled to present details regarding the firewall before the standing committee that had called for an in-camera briefing regarding the matter.

'Internet speeds witnessed around 30% to 40% reduction'

Earlier today, the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) blamed the issue on increased security and surveillance whose adverse repercussions, they added, might lead to severe economic repercussions.

In a statement issued today, WISPAP chairman Shahzad Arshad revealed that internet speeds witnessed around 30% to 40% reduction which has had a devastating effect on businesses and individuals who depend on reliable internet connectivity.

The issue has been raised as millions across the country continue to face trouble accessing internet services due to limited connectivity, particularly while using mobile data in some regions.

The issue has been attributed to the alleged testing of an internet firewall to rein in social media which is equipped with filters that will block unwanted content from reaching a wider audience.