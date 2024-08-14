Google displays creative mango doodle for Pakistan's Independence Day

A screenshot of Google Doodle to mark Pakistan's 77th Independence Day. — Screengrab/Google

Google has joined Pakistanis' 77th Independence Day celebrations today (Wendesday) by introducing a new doodle inspired by mangoes and Pakistan's famous truck art.

The world's most popular search engine features a doodle which spells out its name in Google's signature colours and it may also be considered the company's logo.

But, the company often replaces it with a special doodle to celebrate various occasions. By clicking or tapping on the doodle, users are taken to another Google webpage that features all the information related to the event.

For Pakistan's 77th Independence Day, the search engine is celebrating with a doodle featuring the seach engine's name spelled out in white against a vibrant green background, surrounded by traditional Paksitani art showcasing mangoes.

The choice of manges reflects Pakistan's reputation as a producer of high-quality mangoes, known for their vivid colour, alluring fragrance, and sweet, juicy flavour.

The creative doodle adds to the spirit of celebration and recognition of Pakistan's Independence Day, fostering a sense of national pride and unity among Pakistanis worldwide.

By clicking on this doodle, users are taken to a webpage that features all information related to the Pakistan's Independence Day: from national songs, the history of Pakistan's birth, videos, other updates and news articles related to the day.



On the new webpage, users may find a different doodle on the top-left corner of the page, in which a Pakistani flag replaces the double "O"s in "Google".