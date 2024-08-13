CM Gandapur backs trial of former ISI chief if any wrongdoing committed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (left) and former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid. — Facebook/Ali Amin Gandapur and PMO/File

A day after the arrest of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid by the military, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has called the development the Pakistan Army's "internal affair", saying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not comment on such matters.



The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday announced that the former ISI chief was taken into custody over allegations of land grabbing and snatching valuables from the owner of a private housing society in line with the orders of the Supreme Court.

"A detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid," read the ISPR's statement.

Speaking to Geo News on Tuesday, Gandapur said that the retired general should face a trial if he has committed any wrongdoing.

However, in his muted response, he underscored the need for "transparency of trial" for everyone.

It is being reported, he further said, that the former spymaster victimised someone while still holding his official position.

Commenting on the development, Independent Senator Faisal Vawada and Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah yesterday linked the former spymaster with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the May 9 incidents.

Vawda had told Geo News that the issue of the former general arrest would follow through and lead the May 9 matter to arrive at its logical conclusion. He also predicted the consequences of the August 12 step for the PTI leaders in the coming days.

The May 9 events refer to violent protests that broke out in the country following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) last year in a corruption case.

The violent attacks saw government buildings and military installations including Rawalpindi's General Headquarters (GHQ) and Lahore Corps Commander's House being vandalised by mobs. The former ruling party has distanced itself from the violent protests with its jailed founder Imran Khan recently stating that he was ready to apologise if PTI activists were found involved in the riots.

Referring to his arrest, Chief Minister Gandapur also urged the court to summon him to know "what he was being pressurised to say" in custody before the May 9 violent protests.

"Being an eyewitness, I can tell the court about what the plan was and what steps were taken ahead of May 9," he said, claiming that the mayhem following the party founder's arrest was pre-planned.