Pakistan urges India to probe 'theft and illicit sale' of radioactive materials

ISLAMABAD: Expressing grave concerns over the reports of highly radioactive and nuclear substances being stolen in India repeatedly, Islamabad suspects that there is a black market for such sensitive materials in the neighbouring country, saying it is "dangerous" that such incidents are frequently taking place.



"Pakistan is gravely concerned at the reports of recurring incidents of theft and illicit sale of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India. In the latest incident, a gang of individuals were found in illegal possession of a highly radioactive and toxic substance Californium, worth $100 million in quantity," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said this in response to a question on Tuesday.

The Indian media reported last week about the arrest of another gang possessing a highly radioactive and toxic substance Californium.

Islamabad demanded New Delhi conduct a probe into the frequent instances of “theft and illicit sale” of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India.

"Three incidents of theft of Californium were also reported in 2021," the FO spokesperson said, adding that five individuals with a radioactive device reportedly stolen from Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) were also found from Dehradun last month.

Islamabad also called into question the measures taken by New Delhi for the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive substances, stressing that these incidents also suggest the existence of a black market for sensitive, dual-use materials inside India.

After the substance was seized from the smugglers, the Indian authorities informed the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) — the central authority responsible for overseeing nuclear materials in India — to step in for a thorough investigation, given the critical nature of the substance, according to NDTV.

In its reaction, Islamabad reiterated its call for a thorough investigation of these incidents and for adequate measures to prevent their recurrence.

"The international community seeks an earnest disclosure from the Indian authorities as to how a sealed Radioactive Source (SRS) material, like Californium, was in the possession of the apprehended individuals. It is dangerous for such sensitive material in India to routinely be found in the wrong hands," the FO statement added.