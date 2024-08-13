Karachi expected to receive light rain

This file image shows Karachi's II Chundrigar Road after light rain. — Geo.tv/File

KARACHI/PESHAWAR: Forecasting more rain in the metropolis, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the city might likely receive light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours.



As per the Met Office, a 10-kilometre wind is blowing from the west in Karachi with the maximum temperature expected to remain 32°C.

The humidity level, the PMD added, currently stands at 89% with the minimum temperature in the metropolis recorded at 27.5°C.

Karachi has experienced light rain spells in recent weeks which have turned the weather pleasant after citizens were left sweltering in extreme heat last month.

"Light rain may occur in Karachi due to clouds. There may be moderate rain at a few places," remarked weather expert Jawad Memon.

He added that a light sea breeze is currently blowing in Karachi and there is a chance of rain in the city's northeastern areas after noon.

A day earlier, the PMD had forecast rains in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas of Punjab from Wednesday (tomorrow) till August 18.

Rain along with strong winds has been predicted in Murree, Galyat, Chakwal, Gujrat and Gujranwala. Apart from these areas, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara and Pakpattan will also experience rain showers, said the government body.

The Met Office also noted that the coastal areas of Sindh are anticipated to have a partially cloudy atmosphere with the possibility of light rains.

Landsliding in KP

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has alerted district administrations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in light of expected heavy rains in the province from August 14 to 16.

Nothing that the downpour might cause landslides, the government body has said that there is a risk of flooding in the rivers.