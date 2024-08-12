A combination of images showing Pakistani mountaineer Murad Sadpara. — X/@destinationpak/@sadiqsidiqiGB_

SHIGAR: In a tragic event, mountaineer Murad Sadpara has breathed his last after getting seriously injured on his way back from K2's Broad Peak, the Broad Peak Rescue Team said on Monday.

According to Geo News, the rescue team reached the Camp One on Monday and confirmed Sadpara's death.

The 35-year-old mountaineer had led the K2 cleanup expedition this year during which he successfully retrieved the body of mountaineer Hasan Shagri, who had died last year.



A few days later, Sadpara left the base camp to summit K2's Broad peak with a Portuguese mountaineer. However, on their way, his fellow mountaineer fell sick and the pair decided to head back to base camp.

Unfortunately, on their way back, Sadpara was seriously injured after a rock hit his head at Camp One and passed away while awaiting his rescue.



Sadpara's body has been shifted to the Japanese camp, and it will be moved to the base camp by 2pm today from where it will be transported to Skardu via an army helicopter, rescue sources said.

Two more climbers have reached the base camp by helicopter. Four members of the rescue team had left the base camp at 1am on Monday.

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over Sadpara's passing, while extending his deepest sympathies to the mountaineer's bereaved family members.

The president recognised Sadpara's achievements in mountaineering and prayed for his forgiveness and strength for his grieving family.

Last year, Sadpara had brought down the body of an Afghan mountaineer from Camp Three of K2.

He used to spend his time mountain climbing in summers and driving tractors in winters. He has three daughters and a son.