Members of parliament 'fake representatives' of people: Fazl

JUI-F chief Fazl-ur-Rehman waving at an event. — AFP/File

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has once again criticised his former allies — who now sit in the federal government, calling the members of the parliament "fake representatives" of the people.



The JUI-F has been demanding to conduct fresh polls to ensure that people have the opportunity to elect their true representatives to the legislature as he is adamant that the February 9 general elections were “rigged.”

After the elections, the JUI-F became estranged from the ruling party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), amid accusations of rigging, interference and manipulation of the 2024 election results.

The cleric, who headed a multi-party opposition alliance — Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — which successfully ousted former prime minister Imran Khan from power via a no-confidence motion in 2022, has also been in talks with the Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for devising a strategy to force the incumbent government into new elections.





"Fake representatives of the people are sitting in Parliament, not the real ones, [...] who don't think about the masses," Fazl said while addressing a traders' convention in Peshawar.

Criticising the government over the country's economic and security situation, the veteran politician stated that if any country in the region was regressing, it was Pakistan.

He slammed the government for the increased taxes — something that has irked the inflation-hit masses and opposition parties alike — saying that "the only thing that has not been taxed yet is breathing".

Among the political opponents of the ruling coalition, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) is also pushing for a reduction in taxes. The party recently ended its nearly two-week-long protest sit-in in Rawalpindi following "successful negotiations" with the federal government.

"Why should we pay the taxes when people know their money will be used to repay foreign loans," he stated, adding, "This is not how the countries are run, politicians run the country."

In his ongoing criticism of the ruling coalition, Fazl, whose party was once a close ally of PML-N and PPP, stated: "I had informed Mian Sahib (Nawaz Sharif) the country’s economy has collapsed."

He asked why sub-standard wheat was imported when the farmers in the country had it in stock.

The JUI-F chief then called for the facilitation of the traders and farmers, saying that the country wouldn't stabilise as long as its economy was not strong.

Fazl also took exception to the choice of finance ministers in the past. He said that the portfolio of the finance ministry "is given to the ones who have been imported".

"A person became Pakistan's premier out of nowhere; we don't know where he came from," said Rehman alluding to former prime minister Moeen Qureshi.

"One was first appointed finance minister, and then he became prime minister, with no one knowing where he came from. The finance portfolio is given to clueless people."

"Prime ministers come and go without anyone knowing where they came from and where they went. Someone is on the front, while the strings are pulled by someone else," Maulana Fazlur Rehman added without naming anyone.

The country, Fazl said, was going through a critical situation and his party could play a role in strengthening the economy.

"Peace and a better economy should be the priorities," he added.