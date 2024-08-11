PM Shehbaz vows equal opportunities for minorities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the Minorities Day in Lahore on August 11, 2024. — Geo News/Screengrab

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reassured the minority communities residing in Pakistan, saying that the federal government will take all possible measures to provide equal opportunities for them and protect their rights.



In his statement on National Minorities Day, commemorating the founder of the nation's historic August 11, 1947 speech advocating equal rights for all citizens regardless of religion, PM Shehbaz emphasised, "The constitution of Pakistan guarantees the rights of minorities."

The rights would be protected as enshrined in the Constitution and as per wisdom of Quaid-e-Azam, he added.

He made these remarks during a gathering at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) headquarters on Sunday.



Highlighting the significance of the day, he stressed that Quaid-e-Azam had envisioned a Pakistan where everyone, including Muslims and minorities, would enjoy complete freedom to practice their faiths — a vision that continues to guide the country today.

The premier condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, denouncing the atrocities committed by the Israeli government under Prime Minister Netanyahu.

PM Shehbaz criticised the global community's muted response to these acts, calling it a grave failure of international organisations tasked with maintaining global peace.

Reflecting on the contributions of the country's minority communities, he acknowledged their significant role in the country's progress and prosperity.

He highlighted the contributions of the Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and Parsi communities to various sectors, including education, defence, trade, and justice.

The premier paid special tribute to minority figures who served the nation in both war and peace, highlighting examples such as Cecil Chaudhry and Justice Cornelius.

PM Shehbaz also recognised the challenges faced by minorities in Pakistan, highlighting the need for ongoing efforts by both the federal and provincial governments to ensure their security and protection.

He reassured the minority communities that the government is committed to addressing their concerns and improving their quality of life.

He reiterated the PML-N's longstanding support for minority rights, stating that the party, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, has always advocated for the inclusion and protection of minorities.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ch Salik Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and other federal and provincial ministers, parliamentarians, representatives of minorities and senior civil and forces officers attended the ceremony.