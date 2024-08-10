Duchess Sophie's surprising plan about Lady Louise laid bare

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has kept her only daughter Lady Louise away from the spotlight for a reason.

The Duchess of Edinburgh ensured her daughter had a "different childhood" than her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, a PR expert has claimed.



The 20-year-old, who was raised without a princess title, spent much of her childhood out of the spotlight. This was in stark contrast to her cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who were raised with HRH titles, despite not becoming working royals in the future.

A PR expert has explained: "Unlike her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, Lady Louise is not a direct heir to the throne, which affords her more privacy."

"Lady Louise's parents have made efforts to keep her out of the spotlight, allowing her to have a more normal upbringing," Karolina Króliczek, the CEO of a digital communications agency in London, told GB News.

Sophie, 59, previously explained why she raised Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, without princely titles, saying: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living.

"Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely."



In comparison, the Prince of Wales, 42, and the Duke of Sussex, 39, were raised in the public eye with an understanding both would undertake royal duties in the future. William is currently first-in-line to the throne, while Harry is fifth.

On the other hand, Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louise is currently a student at the University of St Andrews, which Prince William and Princess Kate attended between 2001 and 2005.

