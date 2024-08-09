NDMA issues warning as more rains expected in Sindh including Karachi

Displaced people stand on flooded highway, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan, September 16, 2022. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday that rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in parts of Sindh including Karachi in the next 72 hours.



Badin, Chhor, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Karachi, Khairpur, Larkana, Mithi, Mitayari, Mirpur Khas, Nausheroferoze, Padidan, Sajawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Thatta, Umarkot will likely receive rainfall with thundershowers in some places until August 12 under the influence of this system.

Moreover, there is also an increased risk of Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (Glof) events, flash floods, landslides and mudslides in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in districts Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Gilgit, Skardu, Ghanche, Shigar and adjoining areas in light of higher temperatures and prevailing weather conditions.

The disaster tackling authority has advised public to avoid unnecessary movement in such areas especially near the discharge nullahs, streams and rivers, where rain is anticipated to take place.

Additionally, the citizens have been instructed to ensure roofs and windows are properly sealed to prevent water leakage. Clear gutters and drainage systems to avoid water accumulation. Secure any loose items outside that could be blown away or damaged by strong winds and heavy rain.

The authority has asked public not to attempt to walk, swim, or drive through flooded waters and use alternative routes to avoid areas prone to flooding. "Be aware of open manholes and submerged obstacles. Unplug electrical appliances during heavy rains to avoid short circuits. Do not touch electrical equipment with wet hands," the authority added.

Moreover, all relevant departments have also been directed by the NDMA to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

General masses are advised to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts as NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.