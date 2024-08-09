Pakistan playing vital role for peace, stability in region: Masjid-e-Nabawi imam

Masjid-e-Nabawi's Imam Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair (left) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Masjid-e-Nabawi's Imam Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair on Friday said Pakistan was playing a vital role for peace and stability in the region, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He made these comments in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir during his visit to Pakistan.

"Pakistan has significant place in Muslim world," said the imam to the army chief.

During the meeting, COAS Munir and Imam Al-Budair expressed satisfaction over Pak-Saudi relations as they discussed matters of mutual interest.



The army chief welcomed the dignitary and highlighted that visit the Masjid-e-Nabawi's imam to Pakistan is a matter of honour for the people of the country.

At the end, the imam prayed for the peace, stability and unity of Muslim Ummah, said the military's media wing.

Earlier, Imam Al-Budair recited verses from Holy Quran at the beginning of the National Assembly session at the Parliament House in Islamabad today.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the visiting dignitary, saying that his presence is a matter of pride and spiritual guidance for us.

He said that Masjid-e-Nabawi holds a special place in the hearts of all the Muslim across the world.