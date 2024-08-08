Sindh Textbook Board provides 700,000 sets in Karachi

Books on display by the Sindh Textbook Board. — STBB/File

The Sindh Textbook Board (STBB) announced Thursday that it had completed the delivery of textbooks to government schools in the Karachi region on Thursday, with around 700,000 sets distributed.

A ceremony was held at the Sindh Textbook Board's warehouse in Landhi, Karachi, a statement from the board said, to mark the completion of the final phase of book delivery to Karachi. Attendees included Sindh Textbook Board Chairman Abdul Aleem Lashari, Board Secretary Hafeezullah Mehar, Malir district education officers, and representatives from various walks of life.

STBB Chairman Abdul Aleem Lashari addressed the media, stating that the delivery of books to 17 districts in Sindh has been completed, with the final batch being sent to the Kemari district of Karachi. He confirmed that around 700,000 sets of textbooks have been provided to the Karachi region.

Lashari attributed the timely delivery of books to the instructions of Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah. When asked about the history of the Textbook Board, he mentioned that it has been printing and distributing books since 1970, despite facing some challenges over time.

The chairman highlighted that the board has two major warehouses in Sindh, located in Landhi, Karachi, and Jamshoro, and has printed 4.4 million books this year. He announced plans to digitise textbooks, making them accessible to students through a mobile app.

In response to a question, Lashari stated that textbooks have been distributed in 68 out of 138 taluks, with the next phase of delivery scheduled to begin next week.

Later, Chairman Abdul Aleem Lashari, accompanied by various dignitaries, took part in the loading process of books into containers, and to ensuring a smooth delivery process.