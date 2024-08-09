Sukkur mayor announces 'gold crown' for Arshad Nadeem

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan prepares to throw javelin in Paris Olympics 2024 on August 8, 2024. —Reuters

Mayor of Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh, also the spokesperson for the Sindh government, announced on Friday that star Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem would be awarded a gold crown, on demand of the people of Sukkur.



Moreover, he said a new sports stadium in Sukkur, which is now under development, will bear the 27-year-old javelin thrower's name in honour of his outstanding accomplishment.

Last night, Nadeem made history by becoming the country's first-ever individual athlete to win an Olympic gold medal.

In a video statement, Shaikh extended an invitation to Nadeem to visit Sukkur, where he will be bestowed with the gold crown upon arrival.

He noted that currently, every Pakistani is rejoicing as he has broken a world record, making every countryman proud.

The mayor praised the athlete, saying: "He has given a beautiful gift to Pakistan."

The historic 92.97-meter throw has put the Pakistani player in sixth place in the list of all-time best javelin throws. Czech Republic’s Jan Zelezny stands on top in the list with the world record of 98.48 metres throw that he accomplished in 1996.

Whereas, the best Olympics throw was 90.57, held by ­Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen in Beijing Olympics 2008.