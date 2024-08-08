Military backs peaceful protests, warns against resorting to violence

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir speaks at the National Convention of Scholars on August 8, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has said that the people have the right to stage protests while remaining peaceful as he warned the nation to stay vigilant of those trying to spread anarchy through social media.

Addressing the National Convention of Scholars on Thursday, the army chief said that the "anarchy is spread through social media, but pledged not to allow anyone to spread chaos in the country.

"The greatest sin in the sight of the Almighty Allah is creating chaos in the land. Whoever doesn't adhere to the Shariah and the Constitution, we don't consider them Pakistanis," he said, adding that the Pakistan Army was working to eradicate the anarchy and other forms of corruption in the country.

"If anyone tried to spread chaos in Pakistan, by God, we [army] will stand against them."

Gen Munir said that criminal and smuggling mafias are providing patronage to terrorism, he added.



Pakistan, the COAS said, had shown hospitality towards millions of Afghans for over the last 40 years.

"We are trying to convince them [Afghanistan] to not oppose its neighbour, brotherly Islamic country and longtime friend [Pakistan] for the sake of the 'Fitna al-Khawarij' [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan]. The Khwarij are a big [fitna] mischief.

"Our Pakhtoon brothers and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have made various sacrifices in the war against terrorism. We appreciate their efforts and stand with them," he said.

Speaking about extremism, Gen Munir further said that Islam doesn't preach coercion. "No power can harm Pakistan because this country came into being to continue to exist."

He said that if anyone wants to know the importance of a state, they should ask about Iraq, Syria and Libya.

"Where are those who used to say that 'the two-nation theory has been drowned in the Bay of Bengal... Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the Partition of the subcontinent," he said.

The army chief also expressed regret over the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. "Palestine gives us the lesson that we have to protect ourselves and strengthen Pakistan."







