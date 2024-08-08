 
Incumbent rulers provoking military to dismantle PTI, says Imran Khan

Govt left with only two months in power, predicts jailed PTI founder

By Shabbir Dar
August 08, 2024
Former prime minister Imran Khan arrives to appear before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on August 25, 2022. — AFP
Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has claimed that the incumbent rulers are provoking the military to dismantle his party.

More to follow...