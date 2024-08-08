Incumbent rulers provoking military to dismantle PTI, says Imran Khan

Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has claimed that the incumbent rulers are provoking the military to dismantle his party.
More to follow...
Party Chairman Gohar Khan files plea under Article 184 of Constitution through Barrister Salman Akram Raja
Negotiations have been good, positive progress has been made; both sides to hold fourth rounds of talks today
Asif Merchant allegedly sought to recruit people in US to carry out the plot in retaliation for US killing of Iran's...
KP Transport Department report confirms issuance of fake licences to overseas Pakistanis in Hong Kong, Australia
PTI senators strongly oppose amendment bill tabled by PML-N lawmaker
Porter Hassan Shigri fell from the most dangerous pass during a night climb