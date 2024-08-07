PTI's Aliya Hamza released from jail after over 1 year

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza in this undated photo. — Facebook/@aliyahamzamalikofficial

GUJRANWALA: After spending more than 1 year behind bars, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza has finally been released from prison after she secured a bail in cases related to May 9, 2023, riots.



The PTI stalwart was released from Gujranwala's Central Jail after a district and sessions court approved her bail in the May 9 case on July 31.

A district and sessions judge in Gujranwala earlier today (Wednesday) also issued the politico's release orders after she submitted surety bonds worth Rs50,000 in line with the Lahore High Court (LHC) order.

Earlier today, LHC Justice Ali Baqar Najafi restrained the law enforcement agencies from arresting the PTI leader in any new case until August 29.

The high court had also sought a report from the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) during the hearing of Aliya's bail plea submitted by her husband to prevent her arrests in new cases.

Heavy contingents of police were deployed outside the central jail from where Aliya departed with her family.

The former National Assembly lawmaker is facing charges of involvement in anarchy, chaos and arson during the May 9 violent protests last year in which the government and military installations were targeted.

Aliya had secured bail in different cases multiple times in the past but she was immediately rearrested by police in other cases.