PTI's Aliya Hamza released from jail after over 1 year

GUJRANWALA: After spending more than 1 year behind bars, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza has finally been released from prison after she secured a bail in cases related to May 9, 2023, riots.
The PTI stalwart was released from Gujranwala's Central Jail after a district and sessions court approved her bail in the May 9 case on July 31.
A district and sessions judge in Gujranwala earlier today (Wednesday) also issued the politico's release orders after she submitted surety bonds worth Rs50,000 in line with the Lahore High Court (LHC) order.
Earlier today, LHC Justice Ali Baqar Najafi restrained the law enforcement agencies from arresting the PTI leader in any new case until August 29.
The high court had also sought a report from the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) during the hearing of Aliya's bail plea submitted by her husband to prevent her arrests in new cases.
Heavy contingents of police were deployed outside the central jail from where Aliya departed with her family.
The former National Assembly lawmaker is facing charges of involvement in anarchy, chaos and arson during the May 9 violent protests last year in which the government and military installations were targeted.
Aliya had secured bail in different cases multiple times in the past but she was immediately rearrested by police in other cases.
Law minister says new machinery and software to be made functional by end of September
CJP's family says they want to donate the land which is in Ziarat district
PTI information secretary is accused of allegedly providing Rs300,000 in funds to terrorists
Experts and lawyers are divided over bill, with some saying it would be struck down once matter is taken to court
Passengers will be transported to new bus terminals via free shuttle service starting August 14, says minister
Opposition records strong protests against amendments proposed to the bill