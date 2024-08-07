Pakistan, Iraq agree on free entry visas, special flights for Arbaeen pilgrims

Iranian Shiite pilgrims arrive at the Zurbatiyah border crossing between Iran and Iraq on August 28, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan and Iraq on Wednesday decided to grant a waiver of visa fees to Pakistani pilgrims travelling to religious destinations on the occasion of Arbaeen besides introducing more measures to ease travel restrictions.

The landmark decisions were reached during a high-level meeting on Wednesday between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta who promised to make the journey smoother and more accessible for thousands of devotees.

Both sides agreed that Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Iraq for Arbaeen — the religious observance that occurs 40 days after the death of Imam Hussain (RA) on the 10th of Muharram and also known as Chehlum — would no longer need to surrender their passports upon arrival.

The meeting decided that the Pakistani pilgrims would be issued visas by the Iraqi Embassy, bypassing travel agents and the quota for Pakistan pilgrims would be increased.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (left) and Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta speak during the meeting in Islamabad on August 7, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — Radio Pakistan

It was also decided that special flights would be operating from Pakistan for Pakistani pilgrims while a new consulate will be opened in Karachi and both sides initiate a crackdown on agents charging excessive fees from pilgrims.

The meeting also decided to sign a visa waiver agreement on diplomatic and official passports while it was requested for the visa fee waiver for ordinary pilgrims.

The decisions aimed to provide equal facilities to Pakistani pilgrims, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Naqvi thanked the Iraqi counterparts for their cooperation, while Ambassador Lafta extended an invitation to visit Iraq.

In a swift follow-up, Naqvi secured approval from Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif to allow Iraqi airlines to operate special flights, with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also set to announce its schedule soon.

This development marks a significant improvement in travel arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims, promising a more convenient and accessible journey to Iraq.

Prior to these decisions, both countries mulled over options to make it easier and more affordable for Pakistani Muslims to travel to Iraq for religious pilgrimages in a previous meeting between Naqvi, Iraqi envoy and Minister of Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain last month.

The high-level engagement was focused on introducing free entry visas for Pakistani pilgrims and increasing the quota.

During the meeting, Islamabad raised serious concerns about travel agents charging pilgrims excessive fees and ensured to take action against those breaking the law.

Additionally, Pakistan and Iraq are working on a deal that will make it easier for Pakistani workers to obtain work permits in Iraq.