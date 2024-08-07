Anti-government protestors march towards Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's palace as army personnel stand guard in Shahbag area, near Dhaka university in Dhaka on August 5, 2024. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday it stood in support of the Bangladeshi people, whose protests spanning over a period of a month led to the ouster of an "autocratic" ruler — Sheikh Hasina.

In a statement released by the spokesperson's office, the FO said Pakistan wishes for peace and a swift return to normalcy in the country following the historic uprising.

"Pakistan is confident that the resilient spirit and unity of the Bangladeshi people will lead them towards a harmonious future," the statement read.



Anti-government protests in Bangladesh — which began as student-led demonstrations against government hiring rules in July — concluded on Monday with the country's "autocratic" prime minister Hasina fleeing to India and the military announcing it would form an interim government.

At least 300 people were killed in more than a month of deadly protests that ended the her rule after 15 long years.

Pakistan's statement supporting the people of Bangladesh comes as a crucial step in regional geopolitics, as Islamabad's ties with Dhaka earlier remained in the shadow of Hasina's administration cosying up to New Delhi.

In the wake of Hasina's departure from Dhaka, Bangladesh's parliament was also dissolved following confirmation from the country's President Mohammed Shahabuddin's office confirmed in a statement.

The dissolution of the parliament came hours after protesting student leaders set a deadline to dissolve parliament and warned a "strict programme" would be launched if their deadline is not met.

The decision to dissolve the parliament was taken following meetings with the heads of defence forces, leaders of political parties, student leaders and some civil society representatives, the presidential statement said.

Bangladesh's Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman was due to meet student leaders to discuss the formation of an interim government that is expected to hold elections soon after it takes over.

General Zaman, on Monday, had announced Hasina's resignation following days of violent protests which have seen around 300 people being killed.

The general also announced the formation of an interim government.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will now be the chief adviser of the Bangladeshi interim government, The Daily Star reported today, citing a Bangabhaban press release.