Raoof Hasan's bail approved by ATC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Raoof Hasan speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on February 6, 2024. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan's bail plea Tuesday was approved by an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital in relation to his nomination in a terror financing case.



The politician's petition was approved by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra against surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

Hasan, who was sent by the ATC on a 14-day judicial remand at the Adiala Jail on Saturday in the aforementioned case, was nominated in the case after his co-accused — PTI International Media Coordinator Ahmed Waqas Janjua — named him for his alleged role in providing financial support to terrorists.

The court, on August 3, had dismissed the bail plea of Janjua.

Meanwhile, the PTI secretary general was sent on a 14-day judicial remand at the Adiala Jail after court orders on Saturday in the aforementioned case.

On July 22, the politician and others were taken into custody by the Islamabad Police and subsequently handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Hasan was not initially named in the terrorism FIR but was arrested based on Janjua's statement — alleging he gave him Rs300,000 to spread terror — on July 31.

Bukhari contended that physical remand was unnecessary for recovering the money.

At the hearing today, Hasan was being represented by his lawyer Ali Bukhari and party lawyer-turned-lawmaker Ali Zafar, while Prosecutor Raja Naveed was also present at the court.

At the outset of the case's hearing, Hasan's lawyer said that his client was not named in the case and that his name was later added to it.

Addressing the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) investigating officer of the case, Judge Sipra asked: "Was the third suspect arrested?"

The officer responded saying that the third accused had not yet been arrested.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ali Zafar lamented the filing of cases by opponents for political vengeance.

Prosecutor Naveed told the court that Hasan was named in the case immediately after Janjua's statement was recorded.

"The police learned that Raoof Hasan had given money to buy explosives," he said, addressing the judge, adding that the provisions against the PTI leader are non-bailable.

The prosecutor requested that the court reject Hasan's bail petition.

The judge later asked the prosecutor if money was recovered from Janjua or Hasan. Responding to this, he said: " Money recovered from Ahmed Waqas Janjua was given by Raoof Hasan."

Hasan's lawyer argued that it is important to see his client's status in the terrorism case.

"On July 30, Raoof Hassan was arrested in the terrorism case. He was not named in the case. The FIR is blind," said the lawyer.

He added that his client was accused of financing explosives, but he was neither arrested along with explosives nor from the scene. "Raoof Hasan was nominated in the terrorism case without any evidence."

Bukhari further argued that the provisions would be enforced if his client had done something.

"There is no evidence against Raoof Hasan that directly links him to the crime. Ahmad Waqas Janjua's statement is not presented, but Raoof Hasan has been nominated," he said.

The lawyer argued that Raoof Hasan is arrested in another case as soon as he is granted bail. He, before completing his arguments, insisted that his client's plea could not be effected even if Janjua's bail had been rejected.

On the other hand, Zafar argued that his party colleague was nominated in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​case in which he has been granted bail.

"Raoof Hasan was sued for misuse of social media. Now, a case on explosives has been filed."

PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen, who was also presented in the court, argued that Hasan was arrested in the terrorism case after a seven-day physical remand.

"The purpose is not to let Rauf Hasan out [of jail]," he said, adding that the politician has been nominated to take political revenge.

The judge then questioned if the Terrorism Act required viewing a schedule of events.