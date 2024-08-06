Asad Umar taken to hospital after his condition deteriorates

People lift Asad Umar in their arms and transport him to his vehicle in Lahore, on August 6, 2024. — Screengrab/ Geo News

LAHORE: Former federal minister Asad Umar was brought to a hospital upon deterioration of his health condition at an anti terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday.

Lawyer of the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said his client was shifted to hospital after he felt chest pain in the courtroom.

The hospital administration apprised Geo News that his health condition got better after he was administered medicine. It further said the reason behind his condition’s deterioration was his taking pill for controlling blood pressure on empty stomach.

Upon his arrival at the hospital, doctors right away took his blood samples and conducted ECG. His initial ECG report is normal, while doctors said his blood pressure had dropped. Doctors are further examining his condition and keeping him under observation for a while.

A video of the former federal minister has surfaced, wherein people have lifted him on hands to transfer into a vehicle.

He suffered a back pain on June 9 in Karachi, following which he was transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Umar is facing multiple cases after the riots of May 9, including vandalism and the cypher case.

The ex-secretary general of PTI on November 11, 2023, resigned from the party’s basic membership and said goodbye to politics.

Umar had already quit as the party’s secretary general on May 24, days after the May 9 rioting, and then opted for a low-profile posture.