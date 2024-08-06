Indian ministers all praise for Pakistani who saved lives during Hajj

Muslim worshippers gather around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah on June 4, 2024 as pilgrims arrive ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. — AFP

A Pakistani citizen was praised by two Indian ministers for exhibiting unique courage and compassion in saving lives of around 17 Indian pilgrims in severe heatwave during the Hajj earlier this year in Makkah.



A young Pakistani from Peshawar Asif Bashir, who works at the Chief Minister's Secretariat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a database supervisor, was also performing Hajj as a volunteer to assist pilgrims.

The 32-year-old government official made history by exhibiting unique courage and compassion in saving lives as he provided water, life-saving medicines and even carried multiple pilgrims on his shoulder for an extended distance of three to four kilometres.

He saved the lives of around 26 pilgrims who had fainted due to extreme heat. These pilgrims also included 17 Indians.

Bashir's bravery and courage was recognised by the Indian authorities in Saudi Arabia.

“Your dedication, compassion and unwavering commitment to serving the pilgrims have been truly commendable,” said Indian Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijju and Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani in letters sent to the Pakistani citizen in recognition of his exceptional humanitarian spirit.

“I am particularly impressed by your remarkable act of kindness and bravery in providing first aid and transporting patients to the hospitals on your shoulder when ambulances and medical staff were occupied,” observed Kiren Rijju in the letter shared by Asif with APP.

"Your bravery will be remembered and your actions will inspire many to follow in your footsteps," the Indian minister added.

Sharing the details of his heroic rescue, Bashir told APP that a devastating heatwave had hit gripped the city when the pilgrims returned from Mina to Makkah.

Countless pilgrims lost their lives during the heatwave.

Faced with a surge of unconscious Indian, Pakistani and Egyptian pilgrims overwhelmed by the scorching heat, and with calls for immediate rescue and medical assistance, Bashir sprang into action.

Amidst the chaos and panic, he said that he stood firm and decided to save the lives of people by providing them with drinking water.

"During rescue, I did not make any discrimination that the person I am helping belongs to which country and my whole effort was aimed at serving humanity by saving those who are in critical condition," Bashir remarked.

"We provided drinking water and ORS to around 350 to 400 pilgrims who had become fully unconscious," he added.