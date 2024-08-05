UAE diplomat refutes visa restrictions on Pakistanis

Cars are seen at Sheikh Zayed road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 25, 2021. Picture taken March 25, 2021. — AFP

KARACHI: After reports regarding Pakistanis being denied visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) surfaced, Consul General Dr Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi has refuted any such restrictions on visa issuance.

The clarification by the Emirati envoy came after reports regarding the residents of Sindh facing difficulty in acquiring UAE visa surfaced.

In a video interview on Monday, the diplomat said that Pakistani businessmen, real workers, and those travelling for medical treatment to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other cities are being provided all facilities.

The envoy added that the Gulf nation has strong cultural, religious, and trade relations with Pakistan spanning over 50 years. "The UAE provides 100% facilities to Pakistani brothers and sisters for obtaining visas."



However, Dr Remeithi said that a special awareness programme is launched for individuals travelling to the UAE at the Karachi Consulate, stressing that those going to the UAE are advised to avoid carrying prohibited items and pack their luggage themselves to avoid difficulties.

"The UAE will launch a new programme for the business community on both sides within a few days," he announced.

Under the programme, he further said, the UAE consulate would provide aspiring travellers with comprehensive facilities if they want to go to the country for business or intend to bring UAE companies to Pakistan.