PTI leader Dr Shahid's son 'behind his murder': Police

PTI founding member Dr Shahid Siddique Khan. — Facebook/@venusaestheticspk/ File

LAHORE: Police on Monday alleged that the son of slain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahid Siddique was behind his killing.

In a statement, police said Qayyum, the PTI founding member’s son, plotted the murder and one of his friends aided him in this crime. The suspect resorted to this extreme measure after the victim refused to grant him permission to marry a girl of his choice, said police.

An unknown assailant gunned down Siddique while he was standing outside a mosque after offering Jummah prayer in Valencia Town area of Lahore. The politician’s son, who was also present there, escaped unhurt on this occasion.

Qayyum had made a deal of Rs5 million for killing his father in January for the same reason, said police, adding he paid Rs20 million for the second attack on Siddique.

The slain PTI leader was a well-known figure related to medical fraternity, who also owned a private hospital in the area of Johar Town.

Police said a white car was deployed on recce of Siddique and Qayyum was also aboard the vehicle. The victim withdrew cash from a bank and distributed among deserving people on Friday, while the car continued to follow him, they said.

They said a surveillance camera footage was obtained, wherein Qayyum could be seen recceing with the prime suspect.

Police said the same son who masterminded the murder led his father’s funeral prayer.

Siddique contested the 2002 general elections and remained a senior member of PTI Punjab organisation for more than a decade.

The PTI leadership has condemned the killing and demanded stern action against the perpetrators.

The police had on Friday collected the bullet shells from the crime scene and formed four teams dedicated to apprehending the shooters.

This was not the first murder attempt on him as there was a murderous assault on him in the Chuhng area in January. Police had failed to find the culprits involved in the incident.