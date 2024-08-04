Commuters are seen on a flooded road during heavy monsoon rain in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on July 29, 2024. — INP

ISLAMABAD: Hill torrents and nullahs in Balochistan and southern Punjab may experience high to very high-level flash flooding as severe weather conditions persist in the ongoing monsoon spell, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)'s National Emergencies Operation Center warned in an alert issued on Sunday.



The NDMA's flooding alert came as dozens were killed and several others wounded in floods and rain related incidents during heavy monsoon showers in different areas of the country.

The government body said that the hill torrents and local nullahs of Zhob, Kalat, Nasirabad and Sibbi divisions are likely to experience high to very high levels of flash flooding which may result in damage to infrastructure.

A similar forecast was issued for the hill torrents and local nullahs in DG Khan and Rajanpur.



The authority also warned that villages and towns near nullahs, especially those along floodplains, could be affected by increased flows. On the northern side, Nowshera is expected to face medium to high floods due to significant rainfall in the catchment areas of the Kabul River and its tributaries.

“Medium to high flows in Nowshera may inundate low-lying areas and may cause damage to the infrastructure. The glacial lake outburst flooding (GLOF) event in Chitral will also increase flows in the Panjkora River and ultimately in the Kabul River,” it said.

The NDMA has instructed all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

In the meantime, the disaster oversight authority also advised populations at risk to avoid flood waters, evacuate to a safe location away from flood-prone areas and use alternative routes to avoid areas prone to flooding.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier this week said that the current monsoon system will remain in Balochistan till August 6.

The Met office said the weather system will cause heavy rains with strong winds in Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur, Barkhan, Musa Khail, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Quetta, Ziarat, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah and Kalat.

Torrential downpours are expected to cause landslides and flooding in various areas, the PMD added.

The authorities have issued directions to relevant departments and warned the masses against unnecessary travel and from going near rivers.