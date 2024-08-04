Committee formed to monitor corruption in KP

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Government’s Information Advisor Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif giving a video message on July 30, 2024. —Screengrab/ X/ @BaristerDrSaif

PESHAWAR: In a bid to keep an eye on corruption and administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday constituted a three-member committee.

"PTI founder Imran Khan had instructed to establish the committee to look into the accusations made against ministers and administrative secretaries," KP Information Advisor Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif told Geo News.

He added that an official would face consequences, if the accusations against him were proven true.



It should be noted that ex-prime minister Khan decided to constitute the committee after provincial minister Shakeel Khan, during a meeting with him in jail a few days ago, complained about embezzlement in various departments of KP.

Former KP governor Shah Farman, former advisor to prime minister on accountability Musaddiq Abbasi and former president of Supreme Court Bar Association Qazi Anwar had been nominated by the PTI founder as members of the body, Saif said, adding that they would check the provincial government’s performance.

The monitoring body will submit its report to Imran Khan, he said.

In a separate statement, Saif said the federal ministers' criticism of the KP government was an attempt to conceal the centre’s "reality". The PTI purged the province of all the political parties because of its 11-year brilliant performance, he said.

The PTI leader also demanded a reply from the federal ministers on overpriced agreements with the independent power plants (IPPs).

“The fake government is robbing people through the expensive agreements with the IPPs. Loadshedding and [inflated] electricity bills have made the people’s life a hell,” he said rebuking the centre.