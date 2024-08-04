12 dead, several injured as PMD forecasts more rains in Balochistan

Residents clear debris of a damaged house due to a heavy monsoon rainfall on the outskirts of Quetta, Balochistan on July 5, 2022.— AFP

Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Balochistan leaving at least 12 people dead and injuring 32 others as a result of lightning strikes and floods, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Sunday.

The torrential downpour, the government body added, also damaged 263 houses, of which 91 were completely destroyed.

The country's largest province by land is currently experiencing heavy rains in various areas causing flooding in low-lying areas, which has resulted in several areas being cut off due to inundated roads.

The monsoon season, as per an official statement issued on Friday, claimed the lives of at least 30 people across the country due to floods triggered by torrential rains with Lahore witnessing almost 360 millimetres of rain which broke a 44-year record.

Earlier, Punjab's capital city had received 332 millimetres of rain over a period of three hours in July 1980.

It is to be noted that the summer monsoon brings to South Asia about 70 to 80% of the region's annual rainfall between June and September.

Global organisations, such as the United Nations, see Pakistan as one of the countries most vulnerable to extreme weather and climate change, with floods wreaking havoc in 2022, killing more than 1,700 people and displacing millions.

The recent torrential rains in Balochistan not only affected 312 acres of crops and 19-kilometre of roads but also resulted in the deaths of 106 livestock and animals.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the current monsoon system will remain in the province till August 6 resulting in heavy rains with strong winds in Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur, Barkhan, Musa Khail, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Quetta, Ziarat, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah and Kalat.

Heavy rains are expected to cause landsliding and flooding in various areas, the PMD added.

Issuing directions to relevant departments, PDMA warned the masses against unnecessary travel and from going near rivers.

Furthermore, the provincial irrigation department is also on alert and has barred its officials and personnel from leaving their duty stations without permission.

Meanwhile, officers and workers who are on leave have been directed by Secretary Irrigation Department Abdul Majid to report back to their duties.

Also, the chief engineer of the Naseerabad canal has been ordered to report on the flood situation on a daily basis.