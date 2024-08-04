Police patrol in a market area in Karachi on May 24, 2021. — AFP

In commemoration of the Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs Day), Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has paid homage to the courage and sacrifices of Pakistan's gallant police force.

The premier, lauding the services of the country's martyred police personnel, said that their sacrifices in line of duty and the eradication of crimes were unprecedented.

He maintained that the day reminded the nation about the valour and bravery displayed by the force.

"In the fight against terrorism, the police force had always played a leading role and police personnel laid down their lives to secure and brighten the future of the nation,” said PM Office's media wing, citing the prime minister in a statement today.

PM Shehbaz added that the entire nation was proud of its martyred police personnel and saluted them for their sacrifices.

He said it was the government’s responsibility to look after the bereaved families of the martyred police officers and personnel, reiterating that no leniency in this regard would be tolerated.

The premier assured that the federal government would take all possible steps for the provision of education and health facilities to the children of martyrs, adding that the bereaved families would be taken care of in every possible way.

During his tenure as chief minister of Punjab, PM Shehbaz said, a big and historic package for the martyred police personnel was announced.

Police laid down their lives on the frontline: President Zardari

In his tribute to the martyrs of the police force, President Asif Ali Zardari lauded their unmatched bravery and sacrifices.

A statement issued by the President Secretariat Press Wing said: “The entire nation is proud of its valiant police force for their sacrifices. The police personnel had laid down their lives while fighting on the frontline with terrorists and criminal elements.”

In the statement, the president was quoted highlighting the role of the police force towards success in the fight against terrorism.

He added that the jawans of the force had been sacrificing their lives, fighting with terrorists and anti-social elements in different parts of the country.

Mohsin Naqvi praises police soldiers for making 'history with blood'

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his tribute to the police force, saluted the "eternal sacrifices" of its martyrs.

"Police martyrs are the pride of the entire nation. Police officers and jawans have always suppressed crimes as the vanguard," he said.

The minister appreciated the exemplary services of the police of all provinces for the establishment of peace.

"Even in the war against terrorism, police officers and soldiers made history with their blood," he said.

He also lauded the courage of martyred senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashraf Marth who was shot dead by unknown assailants on May 6, 1997, in Gujranwala. He was known for his leadership abilities and commendable discharge of responsibilities and courage.

Meanwhile, Naqvi also recalled the services of martyred Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Captain (retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen Shaheed, who laid his life on February 13, 2017, in Lahore when a demonstration in the city was hit by a powerful explosion.

Police martyrs are our real heroes: KP Governor Kundi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, in his tribute to the police force, said that the observance of the day informed about the great sacrifices of the police force towards the country's defence. He also praised the dedication, commitment and services of its officers and personnel who had laid their lives to protect the motherland.



"We should also remember the families of the police martyrs who lost their loved ones for our safe and prosperous future," said the governor, adding, "Police martyrs are our real heroes, and the entire nation held their sacrifices in high esteem."

He maintained that the day commemorating police martyrs reminds the nation of the selfless duties and supreme sacrifices offered by them.

Like other security forces, police officers and jawans of KP have also led from the front in the fight against terrorism and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, Kundi said.

Despite limited resources, he added, KP police have fought all kinds of threats including terrorism with bravery and steadfastness and destroyed the nefarious designs of the inimical forces.

Sindh governor lauds 'commendable' services of police

In his message for the day, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs will always be remembered.

"The services of the police are commendable for maintaining peace in the country," Sindh Governor House spokesperson said quoting the Tessori.

The role of the police in the anti-terrorism campaign with the security forces is important, the statement added.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, sharing his statement on the occasion, said that it is the collective responsibility of all of us to celebrate Police Martyrs' Day.

"Homage to the sacrifices of police martyrs should be presented in a unique and dignified way," the minister said, adding that the police martyrs and their achievements have become part of the golden history of Sindh Police.

The Sindh government, Lanjar said, is taking the lead in supporting and assisting the heirs of martyred policemen.

Nation is proud of martyrs, says CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in her message for the martyrs, saluted their sacrifice and termed it an asset, which was "never to be forgotten".



"There will be no compromise on honouring the martyrs. The government is and will be with the families of the martyrs at all times," she said in a statement.

CM Maryam maintained that the police force is performing valuable duties in every area. She said that the government would fully fulfil the duty of caring and serving the family of every martyr.



