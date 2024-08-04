How will Karachi’s weather fare today?

A view of accumulated rainwater on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi on July 31, 2024. —INP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that Karachi is expected to experience torrential rain with thunder on Sunday, following moderate to heavy sporadic rains in the coming days.



Various parts of the megalopolis including Sharea Faisal, Malir, MA Jinnah Road, Saddar and Old City Area received drizzling today morning.

The wind was blowing from the southwest at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour, while clouds blanketed the sky, the PMD said. Furthermore, it said that the morning air had an 85% humidity level.

On the other hand, the Met Office said, the mercury may rise as high as 32°C in the day.

The meteorological department on Friday predicted one or two spells of heavy rains in Karachi from August 4 to 7 in a new weather forecast.

Notably, the weather department cautioned that many parts of the metropolis can experience rainfall between 40mm and 60mm, few areas are also likely to see record rainfall of 100mm during the probable upcoming spell.

Earlier, the PMD had forecast moderate to torrential rains in Karachi from August 3 to 5.

Moreover, heavy rain showers lashed different areas of Karachi on July 31, inundating the low-lying areas of the provincial capital city amid prediction of more heavy showers.

Different parts of the port city, including Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Baldia Town, Defence and North Karachi had received intermittent showers last night.

Sindh minister asks people to pray for less rains

On the other hand, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has appealed to the people to pray that as much rains occur as the Sindh government could handle.

Ghani, in a conversation with journalists in Hyderabad, said the system did not have enough capacity to remove the rainwater immediately.

He said that the situation in the province was better now than in 2022, and efforts were being made to improve it further.

The minister said that they were trying to reduce the problems of people during the rains, however, they could not ensure that people should not be worried, because the system was not so efficient that rainwater could be drained immediately.

Ghani said that even in developed countries water accumulated on roads during rains.