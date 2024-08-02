Washington against Afghanistan as launching pad for terrorist attacks

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel speaks during a presser. — Screengrab via YouTube/US Department of State

After the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) revealed the use of Afghan soil for terror activities in its report, Washington said it is working to ensure that Afghanistan never serves as a "launching pad for terrorist attacks" against the US or its allies.

The statement came during the State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel's presser addressing a query in relation to the American government's reaction to the report.

"So we’ve spoken a little bit about this before. [Daesh]-K is a transnational terrorist network that has the ambition and capacity to launch international terrorist attacks," said Patel when responding to the question.

He added that the US is taking a "whole-of-government approach to our Afghanistan counterterrorism efforts".

"We are cooperating with partners and allies, including in the immediate region; and we’re working vigilantly to prevent the re-emergence of external threats from Afghanistan, including by working with partners to counteract terrorist recruitment efforts as well," said the spokesperson.

In its report, the UNSC has endorsed Pakistan's view regarding terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) taking refuge within hideouts and sanctuaries in Afghanistan. It also revealed that TTP operatives and its new recruits are being trained in Afghanistan.

The Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which produced the UNSC report, said Pakistan suffered more than eight hundred attacks in the past several months.

It added that the terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan is causing heightened concern in many UN member states.

The report underscored that there is increased support and collaboration between TTP and the Taliban, sharing manpower and training camps in Afghanistan and conducting more lethal attacks under the banner of Tehreek-e Jihad Pakistan.

"According to the report, Al-Qaeda seeks to strengthen cooperation with regional terrorist organizations of non-Afghan origin, such as ETIM/TIP, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and Jamaat Ansarullah for expansion to Central Asia," a Radio Pakistan news report stated.

When asked if any conversation was taking place between US and India about the successive assassination plans targeting Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the State Department spokesperson told the reporter to refer to the "Canadian Government to comment on issues that are happening within their law enforcement system".

Patel, in response to the question, said that the US expects accountability from the Indian government with regards to the matter.

"As we have said before, we continue to expect accountability from the Government of India in relation to the alleged role of an Indian Government employee and the failed attempt to assassinate a US citizen on US soil that occurred last summer, and we continue to raise our concerns directly with the Indian Government at senior levels," said the spokesperson.

According to Bloomberg, five men were arrested on firearms charges on November 3, 2023, near Brampton, Ontario, a day before the son of a prominent member of the Sikh independence movement was to be married in the Toronto-area city.

Prominent personalities, including New York-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, were set to attend the event.

Those arrested included Amandeep Singh, who was later charged in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh leader killed in British Columbia in June 2023.

It should be noted that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had accused Narendra Modi-led government in New Delhi of directing the assassination.