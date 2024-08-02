Gwadar protesters call off sit-in after successful negotiations

People from the Baloch community take part in a demonstration in Balochistan's Gwadar on July 28, 2024. — AFP

GWADAR: The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) activists have called off their sit-in after successful negotiations with officials of the local administration in Gwadar district on Thursday night.

BYC announced ending its sit-ins in Gwadar and across the province after an agreement was signed by Dr Mahrang Baloch— from the protesters’ side — and Gwadar district’s deputy commissioner.

According to a declaration issued by the Balochistan Home Ministry, internet services have been restored after an agreement was reached between the BYC and the local administration.

“The ministry vowed to open all the roads for traffic and remove obstacles from the roads,” the deputy commissioner added.

“The arrested people would be released after the protestors disperse peacefully," it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the the sit-in started when the convoys of protesters were stopped from participating in the BYC's Gwadar meeting.

Protesters in Mastung, who were heading to the coastal city to attend the BYC meeting, were dispersed which resulted in 14 people being injured.

Traffic moving towards Karachi, Khuzdar, Hub, Kalat, Surab, Turbat, Panjkur and Gwadar affected due to the closure of the National Highway.

Moreover, all roads including Makran Coastal Highway M8 had been closed with the commuters facing difficulties as cargo trucks and passenger cars have been stuck at different places.

The protesters were demanding the recovery of missing persons.

'Doors open for talks'

Earlier, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove had said that the anti-state agendas were gradually coming to light, stressing that the government's doors were open for talks.

"Innocent Baloch people are being instigated against the state under an organised conspiracy," said Langove, adding that the conspiracies against Pakistan by resorting to violence will end in failure.