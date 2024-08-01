Heavy downpours claim 24 lives in KP during last three days

A large numbers of vehicles stuck in traffic jam due to closed road after landslide incident at Kel Road Neelum Valley in Azad Kashmir on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. — PPI

Heavy downpours lashed out various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving 24 people dead and 17 others injured in rain-related mishaps over past three days in different areas of the province, said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), warning about more rains in the coming days in the province.



The monsoonal spell has caused heavy downpours since July 29 in different areas of the province, the province's PDMA said in a report issued on Thursday.

The PDMA said that the district administrations concerned and rescue teams were working in concert for rescue and relief activities in the affected areas.

The News reported yesterday the deaths of at least 18 people while houses, bridges and roads were washed away in different parts of the province.

The disaster-management authority said that 73 houses were completely destroyed while 77 others were partially damaged due to rains in Kohat, Peshawar, DI Khan, Hazara and Malakand divisions.



In another alert issued today, the KP's PDMA warned that a new spell of monsoon rains will commence from today till August 6 in most districts of the province, saying the new weather system will cause heavy showers along with thunderstorms and lightning in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

The disaster authority also cautioned commuters, saying that the severe rains may trigger landsliding in hilly areas that may jeopardise the flow of traffic in accident-prone areas.

The authority also directed the provincial administration to stay alert to cope with any untoward incident in the aftermath of dusty and gale-force winds, thunderstorms and lightning.

People have been advised to stay away from power pylons, dilapidated structures, buildings, and signboards and billboards.

The government body also provided its helpline 1700 for people to report any natural calamity, saying the body's emergency operation centre is completely operational.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) yesterday predicted a likelihood of torrential monsoon rains across the country from August 1 to 6 with occasional gaps.

The areas to experience rain-wind/thundershower (scattered heavy with isolated very heavyfalls) are expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from the evening/night of August 1 to 6 with occasional gaps.

Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar will mainky remain partly cloudy.

"However, rainfall activity is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan from 3rd to 06th August with occasional gaps," the Met Office said.