Minister links PTI ban move with institutions' approval

Weeks after the federal government announced banning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that the ban on the former ruling party might come into effect once the institutions decide on it.

Speaking to a foreign news outlet, Iqbal said: "When the [interior ministry's] institutions have [necessary] evidence and they believe that they have a strong case in light of the law and the Constitution then they can always move forward [on PTI ban]"

His remarks come after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government, last month, announced its decision to ban its arch-rival PTI for its alleged involvement in the May 9 riots, which saw military installations being vandalised, and the party's former or current leaders' attempts to sabotage Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



"The PTI and Pakistan cannot co-exist," Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told a press conference in Islamabad, adding that the government will also file a reference against the then-prime minister, then-president Arif Alvi and then National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri under Article 6 of the Constitution — which relates to treason.

The move came after the Supreme Court's July 12 verdict where the apex court had declared the PTI eligible for reserved seats in the assemblies.

The Khan-founded party has since been "resurrected" after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified 93 lawmakers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh assemblies as "returned candidates" of the PTI.

However, the government then tabled the Election Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the National Assembly proposing amendments to the said legislation in order to bar lawmakers from changing their affiliation at a later stage.

As of now, the bill has been approved by the relevant Parliamentary Affairs Committee with the support of eight members.

Way forward linked to PTI's apology

Continuing on the ban issue, the federal minister remarked that any decision taken in this regard must be one that can survive and stand legal scrutiny and said that may this why the interior ministry's institutions might be assessing the relevant evidence in this regard.

Regardless of whether the PTI is banned or not, one thing is clear is that the party's politics is currently targeting the state's interests, he said.

"The PTI should review their behaviour and seek apology from the [state] institutions and the masses [and then] maybe a way forward can emerge for them," noted Iqbal.

Highlighting that a party cannot be banned only on the will of the government, he said that the decision was taken in light of the propaganda campaign abroad.

Amidst the looming ban, the government has offered to hold talks with the PTI, however, the party's founder Khan has instead expressed his willingness to engage with the military saying that the latter should nominate its representative in this regard.

Responding to a question regarding the government's stance on the PTI-military talks, the politician said that Khan was inviting the military to intervene in politics while simultaneously claiming to be advocating for civilian supremacy.

When asked about the contrast in the government's policy with regards to the PTI on one hand has offered to hold talks whereas on the other has announced banning the party, Iqbal said that their stance is only that Khan's party should change their conduct, apologise and there's a possibility of them returning to national politics.