Kurram clashes: Temporary ceasefire reached between tribes

Residents gather along a road as smoke billows after twin blasts at a market in Parachinar, capital of Kurram district. — AFP/File

Following days of deadly armed clashes the two tribes who have been fighting against each other in Kurram have agreed on a ceasefire provisioning a temporary pause in fighting for two months.

The two tribes were engaged in armed conflict with each other since last Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a council negotiating a decades-long dispute over farmland, a local police official had said earlier.

The clashes resulted in 50 casualties whereas 226 were wounded due to the use of heavy weapons in the armed clashes between the two groups.

The almost-week-long fighting had caused the main Parachinar-Peshawar road to be closed off which resulted in a complete halt of transportation of goods which has caused a shortage of food items and medicines in Kurram.

Reacting to the situation, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan had also said the violence has taken a "heavy toll on ordinary citizens" whose movements were curtailed by the violence.

Providing details on the peace accord, Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mahsud that both factions have inked a two-month temporary ceasefire agreement which will later be followed up by a permanent ceasefire agreement as well.

Noting that the Peshawar-Kurram road will be made safe for travel, jirga member Haji Rehmat Hussain has said that a fine of Rs120 million will be imposed on the violation of the agreement by any party.

Local leaders urged to play role

Meanwhile, a delegation from Kurram led by member National Assembly Hamid Hussain met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad with regard to the recent incidents in the district.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (centre left) meets a delegation from Kurram led by MNA Hamid Hussain (centre right) in Islamabad in this image released on August 1, 2024. — State media

During the meeting, the security czar expressed concern over the unfortunate events in Kurram and discussed a comprehensive strategy to prevent such incidents in the future.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of lives, Naqvi called on leading personalities of the area to play a positive role in a lasting solution to this issue and offered all possible assistance from the government in this regard.