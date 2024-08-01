Karachi experiences heavy rain as more showers expected

In this undated photo, a road is seen submerged under rainwater. — APP/File

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall hit the port city on Wednesday night inundating roads and low-lying areas as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast heavy downpours across the country over the next few days.

Different parts of the port city, including Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Baldia Town, Defence and North Karachi received Intermittent showers last night.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PMD forecast torrential monsoon rain across the country from August 1 to 6 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, according to the Met Office, areas to experience the monsoon weather include Mithi, Sanghar, Mitayari, Nausheroferoz, Jamshoro, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Chhor, Padidan, Sajawal, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu where rain-wind/thundershower (scattered heavy with isolated very heavyfalls) is expected from the night of August 2 to 6 with occasional gaps.

As per the weather forecasting department, Kashmir's Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur are expected to witness rain wind/thundershower with few heavyfalls from the night of July 31 till August 6 with occasional gaps.

Rain wind/thundershower (scattered heavy with isolated very heavyfalls) are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from August 1 to 6 with occasional gaps.

Similar weather with heavyfalls is likely to impact Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lohdran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from August 2 to 6 with occasional gaps.

The areas to experience rain-wind/thundershower (scattered heavy with isolated very heavyfalls) are expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from the evening/night of August 1 to 6 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershower (with few heavyfalls) are also expected in Balochistan's Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Ketch, Kalat, Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Mastung, Sibbi, Shirani, Kohlu, Bolan, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Makran coast from the evening/night of August 2 to 6 with occasional gaps.

Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar will mainky remain partly cloudy to cloudy.

"However, rainfall activity is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan from 03rd (evening/night) to 06th August with occasional gaps," the Met Office said.

Possible impacts and advises

Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Bannu, Kurrum, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Kashmir from August 2 to 5.

While, in Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbella, Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Harnai, Awaran, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Musa Khel and Jaffarabad from August 3 to 5.

Heavy Downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Nowshera and Peshawar from August 2 to 5. While, in low lying areas of Sindh on August 4 and 5.

Landslides may cause roads closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of kaccha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

The PMD has advised all concerned authorities to remain “ALERT” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.