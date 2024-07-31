Khalilur Rehman approaches FIA's cyber crime cell over leaked videos

Pakistani playwright and screenwriter Khalilur Rehman Qamar gestures in a photograph. — Facebook/@KrqOfficial

LAHORE: Famous playwright and screenwriter Khalilur Rehman Qamar has registered a complaint against "honey-trap" gang with the Cyber Crime Cell of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly leaking his obscene videos on social media.



A woman had allegedly lured Qamar to her home late at night earlier this month on the pretext of discussing a new drama project. When he arrived, a few minutes later, armed men came inside the house and started beating him. He was allowed to leave after allegedly paying a substantial ransom to the gang members.

Qamar stated in the complaint today that that the suspects blackmailed him and extorted a huge amount of money from him

The playwright said that after luring him to their place, the accused filmed objectionable videos of him and later leaked them after his refusal to pay extortion money.

He went on to say that he was called to discuss a soap opera at their place, which then never came under discussion.

The screenwriter said in the complaint his reputation was harmed after the inappropriate videos of him went viral.

The officials from the FIA Cyber Crime Cell have confirmed that they have received Qamar’s complaint and investigations will be carried out soon.

The playwright also registered a case at Sundar Police Station in Lahore on July 21 after his alleged kidnapping.

Notably, accused Amna Urooj and 11 others are currently placed on remand as the police investigate the case. Meanwhile, the alleged mastermind Hassan Shah of the honey-trap scandal was arrested on Tuesday.

The videos featured Qamar and members of the gang that allegedly kidnapped him.

In addition to his obscene video, a separate leaked clip showed the perpetrators setting the trap and testing a camera to ensure the best view of the rendezvous with the playwright.

The prime suspects, Urooj and Hasan Shah, casually idling on the same couch where Qamar sat next to the femme fatale can be seen in the video.

Moreover, allegedly, minutes after Qamar settled down with Urooj in her cozy living room, armed men stormed in, beat him up, and then took him on a long drive during which they stripped him of his valuables and cash.

After getting what they wanted, the playwright’s abductors allegedly kicked him out of their car in the middle of nowhere and drove off.