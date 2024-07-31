Pakistan brands TTP 'Fitna al-Khawarij', its associates 'Khariji'

A representational image of armed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants. — AFP/File

The federal government on Wednesday moved to take on the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on the ideological front and labelled it as "Fitna al-Khawarij".



The government also made it mandatory for all institutions to use "Khariji" before the names of perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The notification, which comes at a time when terrorists have intensified attacks on armed forces, intends to expose the real "ideology" of the banned militant outfits, which it asserts have "distorted the image of Islam under the guise of religion."

According to the notification, titles such as 'Mufti' and 'Hafiz' will not be used for individuals associated with terrorist organisations, while in all correspondence and documents, the term "Khariji" will be written and read before their names.

The notification adds that the TTP terrorists have no genuine interest in the religion and such "corrupt elements" are referred to as "Fitna al-Khawarij."

The ministry directed all government institutions to implement the order immediately and use the terms in their letters and documents.

Separately, the interior ministry banned two more terrorist outfits, including the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group (HGBG) and Majeed Brigade (MB).

The interior ministry approved the recommendations to ban the militant groups after monitoring them for two years, according to the notification.

Following the interior ministry's nod, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) added the aforementioned groups to the proscribed organisations' list.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities over the past few months, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) Annual Security report, during the second quarter of 2024, the country suffered 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries. These stats include casualties of civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, it said.

As a result of as many as 240 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, a mentioned.

The KP and Balochistan, both of which share borders with neighbouring Afghanistan, have faced the brunt of terrorist attacks and reported nearly 92% of all fatalities and 87% of attacks — with the former suffering 67% and the latter 25% of all fatalities in the second quarter of 2024.

The federal government, intending to cope with rising terrorism, including cross-border infiltration, last month launched operation "Azm-e-Istehkam," a renewed national anti-terror drive as part of the National Action.