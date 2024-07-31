Three martyred as terrorists target police checkpoint in Khyber

A police officer stands outside Achini’s outpost entrance gate in the outskirts of Peshawar, February 9, 2023. — Reuters

KHYBER: At least two police personnel and a civilian were martyred Wednesday after terrorists targeted a checkpoint in Khyber district's Charwazagai area, said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Terrorists, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas, launched a gun attack at a police checkpoint on the Pak-Afghan highway near the Landi Kotal Bazar.

Those martyred in the attack, as per the police, included Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Alamzeb, while the injured included one policemen and a civilian.

Following the attack, the terrorists fled the scene.

One of the policemen martyred in the gun attack at the Khyber checkpoint. — Supplied

According to the police, the civilians martyred and injured in the attack were passersby. The policemen and civilians were initially rushed to the Landi Kotal Hospital for immediate medical assistance, but were later shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar due to their critical condition.

The police station, attacked by the terrorists, was established on the Pak-Afghan highway at a distance of three kilometers from the Landi Kotal Bazar.

According to the DPO, security was placed on high alert throughout the district in the wake of the incident.

The attack on police personnel comes at a time when Pakistan, particularly its KP and Balochistan provinces, are witnessing a surge in terror activities for the past few months.

During the second quarter of 2024, the country encountered 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries which included causalities of civilians, security personnel, and outlaws as a result of as many as 240 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, a Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) Annual Security report mentioned.

KP and Balochistan, both of which share borders with neighbouring Afghanistan, have faced the brunt of terrorist attacks and reported nearly 92% of all fatalities and 87% of attacks — wherein the former suffered 67% and the latter 25% of all fatalities in the second quarter of 2024.

The federal government, with the aim to cope with rising terrorism, including cross-border infiltration, the federal government last month approved launching a strategic campaign "Azm-e-Istehkam", a renewed national anti-terror drive as part of the National Action Plan.