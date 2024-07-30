Govt lambasts Imran Khan for asking military to hold talks

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar addressing a press conference in Islamabad. — PID/File

The government lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for asking the army to hold talks with his party, with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) saying that the former prime minister is trying to "politicise" the military.



The PTI founder, who appeared in a court established in Adiala jail for a hearing earlier today expressed willingness for negotiations with the military, asking the army to nominate a representative for the purpose.

Khan, who has been imprisoned for nearly a year now, also alleged that the incumbent government wanted to destroy his party by driving a wedge between the PTI and the armed forces.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the incarcerated ex-premier sought a dialogue with the army after the institution decided to remain apolitical, recalling that the same Khan had equated "neutral with animal" when the army announced staying away from political matters.

Calling the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician a "security risk" for the country's economy, Tarar said Khan has previously said "I will not spare" and now he has come down to making beseeching.

Censuring the PTI founder, Tarar said Khan believed in the politics of mudslinging.

"You are a security risk for the country as your people say that there is no Pakistan without the PTI founder," he said. He termed the PTI a "terrorist outfit" saying this terror organisation was not suitable for Pakistan.

Now, a new story has been concocted in the Adiala Jail, the PML-N leader said while referring to the PTI founder's statement offering talks to the military.

The minister said, "You (Imran Khan) bring back terrorists back in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. You operate a social media cell. And now you seek dialogue," adding that the former premier sought to politicise the military for his own political interests.

The minister further noted that Khan's call for dialogue had come in the backdrop of "improving" economic conditions in the country.

Similarly, PML-N leader and Punjab senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also rebuked Imran Khan's call for talks, saying that the “self-proclaimed revolutionary figure” has descended from his previous stances of “I will not seek pardon” to seeking an apology.

The Punjab minister questioned what issues the PTI founder wanted to discuss in dialogue with the military.

Referring to the May 9 violent protests, Aurangzeb asked the ex-premier to tender an apology to the military for "attacking GHQ, martyrs' monuments, corps commander’s house and airbase, instead of demanding talks".