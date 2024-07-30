TV host Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah marries again

Screengrab from the video uploaded by Dania Shah and her new husband Shehzad, in which they confirm their marriage. — TikTok/@dania_shah_real

LODHRAN: Dania Shah, late TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain's widow, has tied the knot again, she confirmed in a new video that surfaced on Tuesday.



After the renowned televangelist announced his third marriage to Dania, sparking a controversy, the youngster rose to prominence.

When Dania was arrested in a case pertaining to indecent videos which surfaced before Liaquat's death later that year in mysterious circumstances, the controversy further deepened.

Liaquat's first wife Dr Bushra Iqbal and her children pursued the case against Dania in a local court in Karachi, which indicted her for leaking the videos and later bailed her against surety bonds worth Rs2 million in 2023.

Today, the TikToker released a video confirming her second marriage to a man named Shehzad, who said they were providing the proof for those who had been making a fun of their their union.

According to Dania, she married Shehzad a few months ago.



Disclosing the reason behind remarrying, she said: "There were so many problems in my life and I needed a mehram, a man who could support me everywhere."

"During this time, Shehzad sent me a marriage proposal and I decided to marry him after thinking about it thoroughly,” she added.

In a separate video, Shehzad said the people who had been calling my marriage with Dania Shah "a joke", they can see and confirm this with her themselves.

“I have made marriage easier and explained that you all should not indulge yourselves in love affairs, instead be [real] men, marry and give respect to someone,” he added.