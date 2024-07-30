Former army officer awarded 14-year sentence for inciting sedition: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant Colonel Akbar Hussain, a retired officer of the Pakistan Army, has been sentenced for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from the discharge of duties, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing on Tuesday.



The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the retired army officer was sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, for inciting sedition among army personnel from the discharge of duties.

The court of competent jurisdiction adjudged him "guilty" of the offence charged, through due judicial process and awarded the punishment of 14 years rigorous imprisonment on May 10, it added.

Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the ISPR said, the rank of the officer has been forfeited on July 26, 2024.

Prior to this, ex-Major (retd) Adil Farooq Raja and ex-Captain (retd) Haider Raza Mehdi were also convicted and sentenced through FGCM for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from the discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of Official Secrets Act, 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state.

The court of competent jurisdiction had convicted and adjudged both Raja and Mehdi on October 7 and 9 2023, through due judicial process, with the punishments awarded as 14 and 12 years of rigorous imprisonment respectively and forfeiture of the rank of both individuals with effect from November 21, 2023.