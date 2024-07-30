Kohat basement flooding claims 11 lives

In a devastating incident, 11 people of the same family died after heavy showers resulted in water entering the basement of their house situated in Kohat's Old Bazid Khel area.
Among the deceased are six children, three women, and two men, all belonging to the same family, the rescue officials said in a statement.
They further stated that the sudden flow of rainwater into the house led to the of family members sleeping in the basement.
According to sources, 11 bodies have been recovered so far, and they were initially searching for a missing girl, who was later found.
Moreover, Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed sorrow over the tragic loss of lives.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a flood alert, warning that the current monsoon conditions could lead to flash floods and urban flooding in various regions.
The authority emphasised that even a small amount of moving water can be dangerous, advising people to avoid crossing bridges during floods and to seek shelter in secure locations.
